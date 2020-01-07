“Bea Alonzo begins 2020 with two magazine covers”

Actress Bea Alonzo rang in the new year by fronting not one, but two magazine covers.

For their January 2020 issue, the 32-year-old star fronted the pages of lifestyle magazine Esquire Philippines and fashion magazine Preview, both talking about her healing journey following her controversial breakup with fellow actor Gerald Anderson last year.

“I’m rediscovering myself right now — that’s actually what I’m excited about. I’ve always been in a relationship, that’s the thing, [so] it’s very liberating that, right now, I’m setting my goals just for me. I don’t have to think of another person; right now, all I want is to do a lot of movies and see if they can compete outside the country,” Bea was quoted as saying in her cover feature for Esquire Philippines.

She also told Preview: “What I’ve realized is that sometimes you have to embrace your demons, and embrace your vulnerable side, before soaring above it.”

“Hold on to it, savor it, endure it. After that, you’ll be okay,” she added.