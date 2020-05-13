“Bea Alonzo donates relief goods to jeepney drivers amid COVID-19 health crisis”

Bea Alonzo reached out to jeepney drivers—one of the most affected groups under the enhanced community quarantine implemented in the National Capital Region.

As one of the co-founders of the non-profit organization I AM HOPE, Bea Alonzo decided to reach out to some of Metro Manila’s jeepney drivers in efforts to alleviate their suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Kapamilya star, she was at home grieving for the loss of a relative when she saw on television that some jeepney drivers—one of the most affected groups under the enhanced community quarantine—were out begging on the streets to find money to feed their families.

“I recently lost a very close relative, hindi madali, mabigat sa dibdib.

While at home and grieving, my friend Rina, sent me a video from TV PATROL yesterday about the jeepney drivers out in the streets begging for money to feed their families. They have lost their source of income because of the pandemic,” she wrote.

She went on: “Minsan kapag mabigat ang loob mo at pakiramdam mo, pinagsakluban ka ng mundo, may magpapaalala sayo na may pwede kang gawin para may magbago.”

Thanking the rest of her colleagues at I AM HOPE for making the relief drive possible, she continued: “From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to thank my co-founder of I AM HOPE ORG, @thisisrinanavarro for risking her life by being out in the field and helping those who are in need.”

Meanwhile, she also thanked ABS-CBN News who made it possible to connect with the affected jeepney drivers.

Thank you @abscbnnews for paving the way for us to reach these people.

Ever since the establishment of I AM HOPE, Bea Alonzo and Vhong Navarro have been able to reach out to various groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic — including meal preparations for frontliners as well as a fundraiser which helped provide bed sheets in hospitals.

READ: Bea Alonzo launches fundraiser to buy bed sheets for hospitals

LOOK: Bea Alonzo cooks meals for COVID-19 frontliners