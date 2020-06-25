“Bea Alonzo greets John Lloyd Cruz on his birthday”

Actress Bea Alonzo took to social media to greet her onscreen partner John Lloyd Cruz, who turned 37 on Wednesday.

In an Instagram Story post, Bea shared her photo with John Lloyd, with the simple caption that read, “Happy Birthday, Idan! Hihintayin ko treat mo pagbalik mo!”

The two stars were a long-time tandem, with their first project dating back to 2002—the top-rating teleserye Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay. They went on to co-star in several TV series and movies, including the blockbuster film One More Chance and its sequel, A Second Chance.

Recently, Bea and John Lloyd reunited for an experimental movie titled Love Team, which was written and directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Meanwhile, also on Instagram, Maja Salvador, the onscreen pair’s co-star in One More Chance, shared her birthday message for John Lloyd.

“Happy Birthday Itay! I will always be your lil sister no matter what,” she said.

“P.S. more exhibits soon please at kain ulit kung san natin nabasa ang post it na yan! Love you,” she added.