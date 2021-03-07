“Bea Alonzo: ‘Here’s to time as the ultimate truth teller’”

After the admission of Gerald Anderson about his relationship with Julia Barretto, Bea Alonzo shared her realizations about time.

Following the admission of Gerald Anderson about his relationship with Julia Barretto, the actor’s ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo took to social media to share her realizations about time.

On her Instagram page on Saturday, March 6, the actress posted about her trip to Zambales with her family.

“I love going back to our farm in Zambales; there’s always something fun to do. Kanina, lumabas kami para magtampisaw sa ilog. Simple lang, pero ang saya!” Bea said.

She added, “These are the moments I live for. The time that this pandemic allowed us to have to be able to spend time with the people we love is what I am most thankful for.”

Afterwards, Bea posted her reflections about time and how it’s instrumental in healing and revealing the truth.

“So, here’s to TIME! Time that is best spent with family, time that heals all wounds, and TIME AS THE ULTIMATE TRUTH TELLER! Have a great weekend guys!!” she posted.

In a video posted on Friday, March 5, Gerald Anderson revealed that he is in a relationship with Julia Barretto in an interview with Boy Abunda.

It can be recalled that in 2019, Gerald and Julia were romantically linked to each other after Bea claimed that the actor “ghosted” her.

In the interview on Friday, Gerald said that he is happy with Julia.

He also addressed the claim that he “ghosted” Bea back then.

Gerald said, “Tito Boy, I can remember that moment like kahapon lang siya nangyari. But I can’t… I don’t have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ‘yung image ko or ‘yung side ko.”

“Ganito lang po ‘yun. Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner tapos nag-decide ako mag-back out and ‘di magpakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were very toxic… Hindi narerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap,” he stated.

The actor added, “After months and months and months and months of being on the rocks and [puro] away… I mean, ‘yun lang. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Bahala na po kung paanong ano, but if ‘yun ‘yung ghosting, I’m guilty of one of those two.”