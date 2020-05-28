“Bea Alonzo-led relief organization raises 9 million pesos, aids 44 hospitals and 36 communities”

Bea Alonzo gave her followers some updates about the relief drive she leads which has benefited more than 44 hospitals and 36 communities as of May 27.

Bea Alonzo’s fundraising initiative with movie producer Rina Navarro has now reached yet another feat: raising 9 million pesos in cash and in-kind donations as of May 27.

In a 28-minute video shared on Instagram, Bea took her followers on a tour around the headquarters of I Am Hope — introducing some of the people behind the successful relief organization.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumuporta,” she said in the video.

According to Bea, I Am Hope — which also gave donations to victims of Typhoon Ambo through the Office of the Vice President —has so far helped more than 44 hospitals and 36 communities as of this writing.

The donations of I Am Hope has reached thousands of frontliners — including health workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic since the start of the lockdown. They received food, medical gear, and other essential items, among others.

I Am Hope, which initially started as a food drive helping those in need amid the coronavirus crisis, also has Vhong Navarro as one of the well-known celebrities actively taking part in the cause.