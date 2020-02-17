“Bea Alonzo: ‘Nakakamiss makabatuhan ng mga linya ang isang John Lloyd Cruz’”

Bea Alonzo shared she is happy working with John Lloyd Cruz again.

Bea Alonzo expressed her gratitude throwing lines again with John Lloyd Cruz. The two stars were recently reunited at the live script reading of That Thing Called Tadhana at Ayala Triangle in Makati.

“Valentine’s Day turned out to be a little different from what I had expected,” Bea said on Instagram.

The actress continued, “It was a beautiful evening. The air was crisp, it didn’t feel like it was a busy Friday night, it almost felt like the holidays again. We went there unannounced with a few of our friends who opted to spend their Valentine’s with us. Most of them stayed until we finished reading the two-hour-long script.”

Bea stated that it’s always a great time working with John Lloyd.

“I have to say, nakaka-miss makabatuhan ng mga linya ang isang John Lloyd Cruz. I am so glad I had the privilege to be on stage with these two amazing and talented people,” she said.

Bea and John Lloyd last worked together in A Second Chance in 2015, which is a sequel to their 2007 blockbuster movie One More Chance.



After announcing that he was taking a hiatus from showbiz in 2017, John Lloyd has been visible in the entertainment industry again. He is set to star in a new project called Servando Magdamag in 2020.