“Bea Alonzo says John Lloyd Cruz’ relief efforts make her proud”

Bea Alonzo couldn’t help but share how proud she is of her former love team partner over his continued relief efforts in Cebu.

John Lloyd has been consistent with his relief efforts in the Province of Cebu — donating food and giving away medicine for children and frontliners in his barangay.

Just recently, the former Kapamilya actor — who has since moved to Cebu after leaving showbiz — teamed up woth a dimsum store in the city to donate meals for employees of Barangay Guadalupe as well as senior citizens based in the area.

John Lloyd’s former love team partner, Bea Alonzo, couldn’t help but share how proud she is of him for his humanitarian efforts.

“Proud of you,” she wrote in a post shared via Instagram stories.

John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo worked together on a number of projects in the past including the top-rating serye “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and the classic Filipino film “One More Chance.”