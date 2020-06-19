“Bea Alonzo tests negative for COVID-19”

Bea Alonzo has tested negative for the novel coronavirus disease, the actress shared on Friday, June 19.

In an Instagram update, the “Unbreakable” star posted a photo of her results, captioned, “The only ‘NEGATIVE’ I need.”

In a separate post, Bea said she underwent the test after visiting a skin care clinic in Taguig.

During her visit to the clinic, Bea said that it feels “comforting to know that things are slowly going back to normal” following the country’s easing of lockdown measures enforced to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s comforting to know that slowly we are going back to normal, the way things were. So, kahit na new normal, at least we are adapting to it,” she said.