“Bea Alonzo throws baby shower for brother’s fianceé”

Actress Bea Alonzo took time out of her busy schedule to throw a baby shower for her soon-to-be sister-in-law, Thalia.

Thalia, the eldest daughter of comedian Bayani Agbayani and his wife Lenlen, is expecting her first child with her fiancé James Carlos, who is Bea’s half-brother.

On Instagram, the “Unbreakable” star shared photos from Sunday’s nautical-themed party as she expressed her excitement for the birth of her future nephew.

“So, yesterday was a special day for our family. I threw a baby shower for my sister, Thalia. It was a beautiful celebration. Our family, friends and loved ones just all wanted to shower this future mama with all the love that she deserves!” she said.

“Congratulations James and Thalia! Your journey as parents will soon begin, and I know you two will do a very good job raising my nephew. We are all very excited!” she added.

Thalia and James got engaged in October 2019, during a private family dinner celebrating Bea’s 32nd birthday.

