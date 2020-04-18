“Bea Alonzo: ‘Yung mga tao na tinatawagan ang ex nila kasi lockdown…di pa ako umaabot doon’”

Bea Alonzo shares realization amid COVID-10 pandemic.

Bea Alonzo shared her realizations amid the health crisis due to COVID-19 that has shaken the world. On Magandang Buhay, the actress remarked that now is the time to work hand in hand to uplift each other.

“Everything is temporary. Hindi importante talaga sa panahon ngayon ang pera, fame. Ang magma-matter talaga ngayon is how you care for humanity and how you help each other. It’s very vital. Para sa akin ngayon ay no room for negativity. So kung wala kang magandang sasabihin tumahimik ka na lang,” she said in the show.

The actress has been one of the most active celebrities in spearheading initiatives for the COVID-19 frontliners. Bea recently prepared food and donated medical gear for the healthcare workers.

Bea Alonzo cooks meals for COVID-19 frontliners

She added that taking care of oneself and staying healthy is already help itself.

“Para sa akin ‘yung ibang tao baka nagko-cause din ng anxiety, stress, ‘yung napi-feel nila na hindi sila productive. Alam niyo being at home, wearing a mask, washing your hands, and being healthy is already help in itself. So kung wala kang means to help out, pangalagaan mo ang sarili mo para ‘di ka na magdagdag ng problema. Malaking malaking tulong na ‘yon,” the actress remarked.

She also highlighted that now is also the time for some reflections and strengthening further one’s faith saying, “Take time to reflect kung ano talaga ang meaning ng buhay para sa iyo. Ano ang purpose mo para magkaroon ka rin ng relationship with God.”

When asked if her heart is still on a lockdown, Bea replied, “Yung mga tao na tinatawagan ang ex nila kasi lockdown, huwag naman. Hindi pa ako umaabot doon. Busy pa naman ako ngayon. Okay pa naman ako.”

It can be recalled that Bea Alonzo’s breakup with Gerald Anderson made headlines last year.