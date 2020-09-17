“Bea Alonzo’s teleserye ‘Kahit Minsan Lang’ no longer pushing through”

Star Creatives announced that Bea Alonzo’s ‘Kahit Minsan Lang’ has been cancelled.

Bea Alonzo’s supposed upcoming teleserye Kahit Minsan Lang will no longer push through.

In a report by ABS-CBN News on Thursday, September 17, Star Creatives announced that the production of the series has been cancelled.

According to the report, Star Creatives said that the material of the series “cannot be accommodated at present because of the restrictive scenarios of shooting.”

It can be recalled that Bea first revealed that she would be starring in a new teleserye in September 2019.

“Embarking on a new adventure! We’re going to start taping for our new teleserye tomorrow! There are so many things going on, so many projects to look forward to and I am enjoying every opportunity that is entrusted to me. Sabi nga nila, TRUST THE JOURNEY,” Bea posted on her Instagram page in September of last year.

Star Creatives said that they are looking forward to working with the actress on another project someday.