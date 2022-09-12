BeaRex To Hold a 10,000 USDT Giveaway in Honor of Its Beta Game Launch on Web and Telegramphoto.jpg

DUBAI, UAE – Media OutReach – 12 September 2022 – BeaRex, a vibrant blockchain runner that has combined GameFi’s Free2Play and Play2Earn, is launching a beta version of the game on its website and Telegram starting September 5th. To celebrate this event, from September 12 to September 26, 2022, the team will hold a giveaway with 10,000 USDT prize fund among beta version players on these two platforms.

How to play BeaRex and take part in the contest on Telegram and Web?

Starting Monday, the BeaRex demo game will be available to play on the website, as well as in the @BeaRex_bot on Telegram, where the project’s team will hold daily challenges with rewards. They will award prizes in three categories:

Game Winners – $150 for 5 winners every day.

The best referral program participant – $150 for each of 5 people who attracted more referrals to the game through the site or Telegram every day.

Daily quests, each with its own reward.

The total prize fund of the competition is 10.000 USDT. Both the web and Telegram versions of the game are fully synchronized, so they will be identical. Players need to get verified through Twitter if they play on the website.

Hashtag: #BeaRex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.