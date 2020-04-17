“‘Beautiful’: Jeremy Jauncey leaves sweet comment on Pia Wurtzbach’s IG post”

They have yet to go on the record about their relationship, but fans of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are convinced that the two share something special.

They have yet to go on the record about their relationship, but fans of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are convinced that the two share something special.

This, as the globetrotting hunk continues to make his presence felt on the beauty queen’s Instagram page. On Thursday, April 16, the Miss Universe 2015 posted a photo of her in a swimsuit, taken during her cover shoot for fashion magazine Mega at Rio de Janeiro in Brazil early this year.

“Break muna. Close your eyes and imagine nasa beach na tayo. A virtual vacation will do for now. Hanggang throwback muna tayo guys,” she wrote as caption.

In a move that delighted their fans, Jeremy left a short but sweet comment on Pia’s post.

“Beautiful,” he wrote, along with a heart-eyed and kissing emoji.

It was early this year when Pia and Jeremy were first linked together, after sharing snaps from the same spots in New York and Indonesia.

Though she did not give the name of the person she is currently dating, Pia was quoted as saying in a recent interview that she is “happy, inspired, and empowered” in her new relationship.