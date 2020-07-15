“@Beautiful Zhejiang” Video Contest Ready To Launch

HANGZHOU, China, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Organized by Information Office of Zhejiang Provincial Government and Zhejiang International Channel (ZTV-World), “@Beautiful Zhejiang” Global Short Video Contest is now ready to launch. The contest is seeking short videos no longer than 5 minutes from both home and abroad to show the beautiful landscape, culture, and modernization of the province.



The award-winning works will be displayed across the world. Award-winners will automatically get premium membership of Blueberry Video Bloggers’ Alliance @Beautiful Zhejiang, a platform for works exhibition and insight sharing, and be offered priority access to follow-up media events and plenty of resources.

The Contest includes Comprehensive Awards and Individual Awards. The former includes 5 first prizes, 10 second prizes, 15 third prizes, and 30 honorable mentions; the latter includes 1 award for each of the Best Creativity, Best Videography, Best Editing, Best Animation Design, and the Most Popular Work, and several Special Awards for International Collaboration and Excellent Groups.

All works submitted shall reflect the contest’s theme and reveal the historical achievements made in Zhejiang in terms of economy, culture, society and ecology, especially the impressive progress concerning the development of a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way. Videos can be filmed anywhere around the globe, but elements about Zhejiang are required.

The works should deliver positive energy and can be in the form of a documentary, interview or talk show within 5 minutes. Videos can be filmed in any language, but English or bilingual (Chinese and English) subtitles are required.

Qualified works will be posted online across a wide range of media platforms, including the Wechat, Weibo, Douyin, YouTube, Facebook and Tik-Tok accounts operated by Zhejiang International Channel (ZTV-World) along with Zhejiang Government’s English portal website, In Zhejiang (an English social web service run by Zhejiang Daily), Beautiful Zhejiang Douyin account, Tianmu Video, and overseas collaborative media. Netizens can vote and give likes to their favorite works. The impressions and likes on each platform will be referred to in later review.

The final results will be announced online in mid-September, and an online award ceremony, delivery of certificates and rewards will be held. Excellent works will also be recommended to attend other domestic short video contests.

Registration

Individuals, groups, or institutions can register for the contest as follows:

1. Online registration: Email the works and the registration form (see Appendix) to ztvworld@163.com on or before August 31, 2020 with the subject “Videographer- Works Title – Short Video Contest”.

2. Registration by post: Post your works and registration forms in CD or USB Flash Drive to Zhejiang International Channel (ZTV-World) before August 31, 2020 (address: Xinxiangli Building, 2-1 Macheng Road, Xihu District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang 310005, China);

