“Beauty Gonzalez gets stung by a jellyfish”

While taking a dip at the beach, Beauty Gonzalez got stung by a jellyfish.

Last June 18, Beauty Gonzalez posted a photo on Instagram of herself enjoying a dip at the beach, moments before she was stung by a jellyfish. The 29-year-old actress has always been a fan of nature and the arts as seen from her previous social media posts. The sexy Kapamilya actress was able to apply first aid by pouring local vinegar on the wounds and even wrote in jest how she plans to get revenge by ordering jellyfish on her next trip to a Chinese restaurant.



She wrote,

“Seconds before my Jellyfish attack,

Them critters obviously didn’t get the social distancing memo.

No, nobody pee’d on my leg,

Used good old fashioned Sukang Iloko to first aid the stings. Very effective.

Now to deal with the ‘scars’

.

Next time I eat Chinese food,

I’m ordering Jellyfish.

Akin ang huling Halakhak!!!”