“Beauty Gonzalez hits 3M followers on Instagram”

KG Online artist Beauty Gonzalez reveals her social media demographic in an Instagram post last May 24.

Last May 24, Beauty Gonzalez happily shared that she hit the three million followers mark on her Instagram account. The Kadenang Ginto actress shared interesting insights about her account in her most recent post. She wrote,

“Wow! 3 Million is a Massive Number any which way I look at it, woohoo!! Maybe not so impressive for the many cool tech savvy Manila Millenial influencing Superstars with many millions of followers, but pretty fab I think for a simple introverted probinsyana girl from Dumaguete .Thank You from the Bottom of my heart. Let me share some of my Instagram insights.

81% of my followers are Women

19% are Men.

Most of my Followers are between the ages of 18 to 45 years old.

And all are 100% Cool, Kind, Fun Loving, and Street Smart.

3M hugs to you all.

Always remember:

Life Is Beauty-ful ”