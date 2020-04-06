“Beauty Gonzalez on daughter Olivia joining showbiz: ‘I’d rather she doesn’t’”

Beauty Gonzalez became candid when asked by a netizen about the possibility of her daughter Olivia joining the show business one day.

During a random question-and-answer she had with her followers on Instagram Stories on Monday, April 6, the “ Kadenang Ginto ” actress admitted that if it was up to her, she would rather her daughter not to enter the industry, but did not expound on her answer.

Nevertheless, Beauty added: “But it’s really up to her.”

“I don’t want her to chase after it, it has to chase her,” she added.

According to Beauty, who herself entered showbiz via the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2008, her dream for her daughter could not be any simpler.

“My dream for her is for her to build something, to create something, to be happy, to affect people and to make a difference,” she said.

Olivia is the only child of Beauty with her husband, art curator Norman Crisologo, whom she married in 2017.