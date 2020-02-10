“Beauty Gonzalez on role as Romina Mondragon: ‘It will be impossible to get you out of my heart’”

Actress Beauty Gonzalez took to Instagram to look back one last time at her character as Romina Mondragon on the afternoon drama series “Kadenang Ginto.”

“Hold your head up high and know that you are loved.”

Actress Beauty Gonzalez made this statement on Instagram on Monday as she looked back one last time at her character as Romina Mondragon on the afternoon drama series “ Kadenang Ginto .”

“ Kadenang Ginto ,” a series about the conflicts within the affluent Mondragon family, concluded last Friday with both Romina and Daniela Mondragon, played Dimples Romana, finally finding peace following a years-long feud that reversed fortunes and claimed innocent lives. For most of its run, the afternoon drama was hailed as the no. 1 program in its time slot, with its unforgettable scenes and shocking twists spawning online memes and even, more recently, an international TV remake.

Posting a photo of her in a sparkling gold dress, Beauty wrote: “Thank you ROMINA MONDRAGON. You have been a part of my life for almost a year and a half and it will be extremely difficult to get you out of my head. I know for certain, it will be impossible to get you out of my heart. I learnt so much from you. With you, I got to see myself in a different light, because of you a whole new world now awaits me.

“I’m a bit scared now to venture out on my own, to wear new hats and walk in new shoes, But I can do it, I know that because you taught me. You are courageous, resilient, altruistic, and a fighter! Traits I may not have had before, but I do now. Time for you to walk into the sunset with your loved ones. Hold your head up high and know that you are loved. A well deserved rest, a well deserved peace.”

Prior to Beauty, Dimples also posted her own tribute to her character as Daniela, saying that playing the role is the “most challenging journey [she has] been on, but also the most rewarding.”

“We have played our part, Dani. You have been so generous to me. THANK YOU Dani. My family’s life will never be the same because of you. I’ll be forever grateful. And each time I see red, I’ll be reminded of you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“I hope you’ll find the light you have been missing in your life. I pray you’ll find peace. I look forward to you facing the consequences of all your actions. Do not fear, I’ll be with you the whole time. You are not alone. And in your painful journey of wanting to be loved by the people you love, one thing is for certain, AKO, MAHAL KITA, I LOVE YOU. And sometimes, only one person’s love is enough for us. love, Dimples,” she added.