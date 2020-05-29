“Beauty Gonzalez on turning 29: ‘I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be’”

‘KG Live’ actress Beauty Gonzalez shares her birthday thoughts after turning 29 last May 28.

Intent on keeping a positive outlook even during the start of the home quarantine period, Beauty Gonzalez continued to share good vibes with her 3M followers on Instagram with her beautiful photos and inspiring thoughts. On her 29th birthday last May 28, Beauty shared her learnings from the past year as a mother, an actress, and a strong independent woman.

She wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

As one ages, it’s only natural to look back at one’s past, to see the paths you have taken to get to where you are.

To not only learn from our mistakes

but to build on even the tiniest glories,

to celebrate the tender mercies. .

May I say to myself on my birthday, ‘ I LIKE ME’

and ‘GOOD JOB MAMA’

I think I’m doing alright.

I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be,

With all the people I was meant to be with.

Anything bad in the past has now turned into good,

if it didn’t kill me,

it made me stronger!

Remember,

we are in control of our own destinies,

we allow it,

we make it happen.

.

Make yours happen.”