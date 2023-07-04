Beauty Mums & Babies Prestige Luxury Spa Celebrates Grand Opening, Introducing Exceptional Services For An Enhanced Wellbeing Experience

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beauty Mums & Babies (BMB) Prestige Luxury Spa, the premier destination for fertility care, prenatal, postnatal treatments and baby spa experiences, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated establishment which spans 4,000 square feet. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on providing an extraordinary experience for clients, BMB Prestige is set to revolutionize the pregnancy wellness industry.

Located in the heart of Raffles Place, BMB Prestige Luxury Spa aims to create a sanctuary of tranquility and rejuvenation for all who walk through its doors. The wellness centre boasts a wide range of specialized services, catered specifically to women, including postpartum treatments designed to support new mothers in their physical and emotional well-being. Additionally, the spa offers aesthetics treatments for women seeking to enhance their natural beauty and slimming treatments to help individuals achieve their desired physique.

Beauty Mums & Babies was founded in 2009. Situated at Paragon, its flagship spa is positioned as a one-stop wellness centre providing premier wellness services for mothers and babies. Its dedicated team of trained therapists has assisted countless mothers, including celebrities and influencers, in smoothly transitioning through pregnancy and developing strong, nurturing relationships with their babies. By prioritizing professionalism and delivering exceptional service, Beauty Mums & Babies has become a renowned authority in mother and infant wellness and is now a collaborative partner with Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Orchard Hospital and Mount Alvernia Hospital to support mothers’ wellbeing before and after their delivery. It has continually expanded its range of wellness services to include prenatal massage, postnatal massage, lactation massage, baby massage, prenatal yoga, mum and baby yoga, as well as infant first-aid workshops and antenatal classes. Its latest establishment, BMB Prestige, is founded by Genah Lim and co-founded by CiJun Gan, Jennifer Lam and Foo Lee Peng.

One of the unique features of BMB Prestige is its baby spa, providing a safe and soothing environment for babies to relax and bond with their parents. The WSQ-certified expert team at BMB Prestige understands the importance of nurturing the parent-child relationship and is dedicated to creating a memorable experience for both parents and babies alike.

The grand opening ceremony, held on July 1, was a resounding success, with esteemed partners, clients, friends, and supporters gathering to celebrate this momentous occasion. Influencers including the reigning Miss World Singapore 2022 Oh Wei Qi, Miss World Singapore 2019 Sheen Cher, Elite Mrs Singapore Asia Pacific 2017 Angie Yee and Mrs Singapore Southeast Asia 2013 Adelyne Fung, were present at the ceremony. The event featured complimentary expert-led workshops and showcased the spa’s exquisite facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and the team’s exceptional skills and expertise.

“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of Beauty Mums & Babies Prestige Luxury Spa and invite our valued clients to experience the epitome of luxury and wellness,” said Genah Lim, the visionary founder behind BMB Prestige. “Today marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in the story of Beauty Mums and Babies. We are thrilled to welcome you into our sanctuary of relaxation, rejuvenation, and well-being. As we embark on this new venture, we promise to continue delivering the highest quality services, incorporating the latest advancements in the industry, and providing an exceptional experience for each and every one of our valued clients.”

BMB Prestige Luxury Spa prides itself on its meticulously designed treatment rooms, ensuring privacy, comfort, and a serene ambiance for guests. The spa’s highly trained therapists and aestheticians combine their expertise with the use of premium products to deliver transformative and rejuvenating experiences that leave clients feeling refreshed and revitalized.

For more information about BMB Prestige Luxury Spa, its services, and to book appointments, please visit https://beautymumsbabies.com .

About Beauty Mums & Babies Prestige Luxury Spa:

Beauty Mums & Babies Prestige Luxury Spa is a renowned one-stop wellness centre specializing in fertility care, prenatal and postnatal treatments, aesthetics, slimming treatments, and baby spa experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for wellness, BMB Prestige strives to provide unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences for its clients.