BEAUTYEXPO & COSMOBEAUTÉ MALAYSIA RETURNS IN SEPTEMBER 2023, ONCE AGAIN EXCITING AND REVITALISING THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Having seen an overwhelming response in 2022, Informa Markets is proud to announce the beautyexpo (21st edition) & Cosmobeauté Malaysia (18th edition) from 27 to 30 September 2023 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC)! The show is set to make a significant impact this year with bigger halls and exciting highlights, providing exhibitors with an unparalleled opportunity to showcase their latest products and innovations in the beauty industry.



As Malaysia’s largest and longest-running beauty trade shows, beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2023 focuses on the forefront of beauty, showcasing innovative products with cutting-edge technology while advocating for a more sustainable market in the beauty industry.

This years’ show anticipates the participation of 350 exhibitors and top brands from an array of beauty sectors including Aesthetic and Spa, Hair and Nail, OEM / ODM, Professional & Skincare Products. As borders reopen and international trade resumes, countries and regions such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam are onboarded at the show, bringing their new products and services to reconnect with buyers for new business opportunities.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2023 is also expected to welcome 10,000 visitors across the world, gathering top-level industry professionals showcasing both emerging and leading brands, maximising business and networking opportunities between exhibitors and buyers.

“beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia is fully committed to supporting businesses to revitalise and fortify the ever-changing beauty industry, which has been redefined by the pandemic. As the organisers, we are tremendously grateful to each and every stakeholder, including our global exhibitors, supporting partners, sponsors, media partners, and visitors, who have shown devoted commitment to our shows. Together, we are reshaping the next generation of beauty, with invaluable contributions from all, so that we can continue to innovate and evolve the industry”, says Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

With unwavering support from beauty associations including Association of International Certified Aesthetician (AICA), Federation of Asian Beauty Industry Association (FABIA), International Beauty Industry Trade Association (IBITA), Kuching Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology (KABTAC), Malaysia Cosmetology Chamber of Commerce (PAMM), Malaysian Hairdressing Association (MHA) and United Asian Hairdressers Association (UAHA), beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia 2023 strives to foster inclusivity among the industry professionals and the beauty community around the world.

“We are intensifying our efforts to unite all of our association members at beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia, recognising the importance of collaboration and knowledge sharing in advancing the beauty aesthetic industry. By doing so, we can shape the industry’s future and inspire a forward-thinking mindset among industry players,” shares Prof. Dr. Ng Wee Kiong, Founder & President of AICA.

“We are committed to advance the hair care industry in Malaysia, and we recognise the important role that beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia play in driving innovation and progress. The show also provides us an opportunity to foster innovation, drive growth, and create valuable opportunities for businesses and professionals alike within the hairdressing industry”, says Dr. Michael Poh, President of MHA & UAHA.

“beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia meets the industry demands by playing an indispensable role in connecting the beauty industry. The shows offer a various resource for product discovery, business opportunities, networking, and knowledge sharing, making it a premier platform for all stakeholders. We take great pride in supporting beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia, recognising the show’s significant contributions to the beauty industry,” states Alvin Loh, Asia Pacific President of FABIA & Chairman of PAMM.

beautyexpo & Cosmobeauté Malaysia are renowned as the ultimate B2B sourcing destination and a platform for discovering trusted, original brands, making them a reliable solution for businesses to explore, establish and enhance their product and service distribution networks internationally.

Apart from that, the show features engaging events and exciting activities providing visitors with the opportunity to gain new insights, knowledge and the latest skillsets. Some of the highlights are:

Barber Competition & Hair Show Competition presented by Andis & BaBylissPRO ambassadors

Industry Seminars: Latest Beauty & Hair Trend Seminars Conducted by Industry Experts

The Crowning Glory Awards Ceremony 2023: The Most Prestigious Hairdressing Awards Ceremony

Fabulous and Extravagant Hair Shows

Malaysia Glory Cup: International Beauty Professionals Competing for the Championship in Three Categories: Embroidery, Eyelash, and Nail Luxe Beauty Gallery: 1st Inaugural Top Product Awards by Beauty Industry Leaders

VIP Buyer Programme with Exclusive Perks and Trade Opportunities

Spend & Win to reward Visitors

Visitor registration is now open, be inspired and unlock new opportunities at the show! Register your visit at https://bit.ly/43Oqt8F.

To exhibit at beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia, please email info.becbm@informa.com.

For more information about beautyexpo and Cosmobeauté Malaysia, visit the official websites at www.beautyexpo.com.my and www.cosmobeauteasia.com/malaysia. To get latest news and insights, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/beautyexpomalaysia and www.facebook.com/cosmobeautemalaysia.

