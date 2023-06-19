Bebe Rexha Collapses Onstage After Being Hit by Fan’s Phone

Bebe Rexha was rushed off stage in New York on Sunday night after an audience member threw their phone at her head. Footage of the incident shows Rexha walking across the stage before the phone strikes her eye. Rexha crumpled to the ground and was quickly surrounded by her team.

Rexha was taken to hospital and, according to Pop Crave, received stitches for the wound just above her eye. “Her mom confirmed the singer is getting stitches for the wound,” Pop Crave reported.

Bebe Rexha Struck by Phone at gig in New York

A 27-year-old man was arrested at the gig and charged with assault; The Washington Post reported that a police statement said the man “intentionally threw a cellphone” at the pop singer.

The day following the show Rexha revealed the extent of her facial injuries, posting a photo of her swollen, bruised eye on Instagram, and a video on TikTok – with the caption “I’m good”. See the image below.

The New York gig was part of Rexha’s ongoing tour in support of her latest album Bebe, which arrived in April. It features the singer’s immensely successful collab with David Guetta ‘I’m Good (Blue)’, which samples and interpolates Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue Da Ba Dee’.

Bebe follows 2021’s Better Mistakes, which featured the singles ‘Sabotage’ and ‘Sacrifice’, alongside numerous collaborations with artists like Travis Barker, Lil Uzi Vert, and Doja Cat.

