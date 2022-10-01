Become a Master of the Future Economies: National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2022 NUS-logo.jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 October 2022 – More than a tourist destination, Singapore is renowned for being an academic hub in Southeast Asia. It is home to the National University of Singapore (NUS), a top-tier university with cutting-edge research facilities and highly-regarded Postgraduate by Coursework programmes. In the QS World University Rankings 2023, NUS came in at 11th globally and top in Asia for the fifth year running, with sixteen of its academic programmes placed in the top 10 worldwide.

As part of the university’s efforts to encourage lifelong learning, NUS announced it is organising the NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair (NUS PGCF 2022) from October 4 to October 5 2022, from 10am to 9:30pm daily. The event aims to impart to attendees the value of lifelong learning and the knowledge and skills needed in a digital age. Attendees can get an inside look at how its postgraduate programmes and premier Colleges, Schools, Faculties and Institutes prepares one for the emerging economies. The event’s theme is “Become a Master of the Future Economies”, and attendees can expect to gain new insights into how the future is evolving and how an NUS Master’s Degree by Coursework can help them advance their careers and leverage key growth sectors including the Digital Economy, Green Economy, Care Economy, and Industry 4.0 Economy.

Organised by the Academic Programmes Business (APB) unit under the NUS Office of the Vice Provost (Masters’ Programmes & Lifelong Education), the event is an avenue for attendees to explore postgraduate study options. By providing more in-depth information about programme structures and curricula, this event could help prospective students in their decision-making process. The Colleges, Schools, Faculties and Institutes that will be present at the event are: Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, NUS Business School, School of Computing, School of Continuing and Lifelong Education, Faculty of Dentistry, College of Design and Engineering, Faculty of Law, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Faculty of Science, Institute of Systems Science and Risk Management Institute.

The event has been thoughtfully designed to provide attendees with a rewarding experience while addressing most of their questions and concerns. One of the highlights is the virtual booth exhibition featuring NUS Colleges, Schools, Faculties and Institutes as well as their Master’s Degree by Coursework offerings.

There are also Masterclasses shared by esteemed NUS faculty members who are experts in their fields, which prepare attendees for economic transformations brought on by key growth areas. The Masterclasses cover various trending topics, including Industry 4.0, Maritime Technologies and the Internet of Things.

One of the Masterclasses will be presented by Dr Prahlad Vadakkepat, a Professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the College of Design and Engineering, who will be sharing insights from his three decades of experience in the field of robotics and exploring how individuals and organisations can stay competitive in the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) by adapting to change and leveraging on the latest technological developments.

The fair will also showcase Information Sessions, where speakers discuss particular Master’s Degree by Coursework programmes and respond to live questions. Attendees can learn more about the curricula and determine which one best suits their interests and needs. Computing, Science, Supply Chain Management, Energy Systems, Business Analytics, and the Arts are among the programmes featured in these sessions.

Attendees can also participate in an event-exclusive contest and stand a chance to win an iPad Air. This is done by signing in to the event portal at any time throughout the event and answering a few questions correctly.

This two-day virtual education fair gives attendees a rare opportunity to deep dive into what NUS has to offer. By registering just once, individuals will be able to participate in all the activities at the fair. To learn more about NUS Master’s Degree by Coursework programmes, sign up for the NUS PCGF 2022 here: https://www.gevme.com/nuspgcf2022

