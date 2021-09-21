Bedsure Now Leads on Amazon’s Home & Kitchen Category in the U.S.

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Established in 2016, Bedsure carries the mission to bring coziness for families around the world to sleep well and enjoy being cozy and comfortable at home since day one. With over 8.5 million orders fulfilled in 2020, Bedsure has achieved an epic compound growth rate of more than 100% for five consecutive years. According to official data from Amazon Service Provider 4KMiles, Bedsure is now the No.1 leading e-retailer in Amazon’s Home & Kitchen category in the US.

In the first five years of business, Bedsure has served over 15 million cozy customers and offers over 119 No.1 Best Seller products on Amazon across North America, Europe and Japan. Bedsure’s product offerings span across multiple categories and beyond its origin of bedding products only for bedrooms. Bedsure’s product line-ups now comprehensively cover all scenarios in a modern household, including blankets, carpets for use in the living room, towels for use in the bathrooms, etc.

To echo, reflect, and improve upon its existing success, Bedsure has recently updated its logo. The new logo features a darker hue of blue to symbolize the deep stage of cozy sleeps a customer can expect from using Bedsure products. In addition, the letters on the new logo feature sharp edges to represent the sharp quality of Bedsure products.

Bedsure has also announced its new brand concept. The updated brand concept lies upon three aspects of coziness: the coziness from a flicker of thoughts, the coziness from the little things, and the coziness of connections every moment, everywhere.

Get Cozy, From a Flicker of Thoughts

The idea of “Get Cozy, From A Flicker of Thoughts” was inspired by the notion of new design ideas flicking through the head of designers to create chic designs from a piece of fabric, a string of yarn, or a pattern design, in order to bring the utmost comfort, coziness and style to customers. The grasp of trend and beauty combined with the flicker of thoughts makes the ultimate, most beautiful products, such as the deluxe textured and sophisticatedly designed Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set, one of Bedsure’s newest Collection Series products for Fall/Winter 2021.

Get Cozy from the Little Things

The attention to detail, large or small, with the end goal to provide the utmost coziness to customers is the foundational inspiration behind the idea of “Get Cozy From The Little Things.” The Bedsure Bamboo Sheet, for example, was carefully produced to help customers who sleep hot to stay cool without getting cold on summer eves. The ultra-breathable bamboo viscose found in the Bedsure Bamboo Sheets wicks away any moisture while provides a cool sensation, helping millions of customers falling asleep faster as well as staying asleep longer.

From each innovation, and pain-point solution, to each thread, dye and packaging that complete the final product, Bedsure is in fine control of each and every aspect of product manufacturing and logistics to ensure the utmost coziness of not just the product experience itself, but also the practicality, quality, product safety, manufacturing, packaging and the eco-sustainability of the products.

Get Cozy Every Moment, Get Cozy Everywhere

Under Bedsure’s new brand concept, “Get Cozy Every Moment, Get Cozy Everywhere,” is Bedsure’s vision on how its products will strengthen the connections between the beddings, other people and other things in order to create comprehensive coziness all around the household.

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket, for example, is an Amazon’s Choice item and one of the most popular Bedsure products. The 100% microfiber polyester fabric made fleece blanket provides customers with the sensational smooth to-the-touch feeling from the softness, which enhances the connection between people and things.

The 28 color options and its full-size offerings found on the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket make them versatile options for essentially all usage scenarios across the continents, including decorating, or keeping warm in all styled rooms at home, office environments, and during vacations and trips.

In addition, the Amazon’s Choice item has received a 4.7 out of 5 star rating by over 52,000 customers globally, and 82% of which, or over 44,000 of them, gave the colorful and practical Sherpa Fleece Blanket a five-star rating. The success of the Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket gave Bedsure a strong and competitive edge in its bedroom product offering, and is the foundation of Bedsure’s success in the Home & Kitchen Categories today.

The popularity of Bedsure’s wide range of product offering is built upon the comfortableness, practicality, great-value, and the quality thereof. Many of Bedsure’s bedding products are certified by industry standard labeling organizations. The Bedsure Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, an Amazon’s Choice item, for example, has received the STANDARD 100 label by OEKO-TEX for its harmful-substances-free and all-natural fabric used in the production of the Amazon’s Choice item.

Bedsure aims to create products that are practical, beautiful, trendy and have low environmental impact. Bedsure-geared homes strengthens the connections between people within the household.

About Bedsure

From the moment you wake up to the second you fall asleep, Bedsure aims to make you and your family comfortable. Founded in 2016, Bedsure is a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide. Currently, Bedsure has over 50 bestselling home products in 8 countries and has maintained a compound growth rate of 100% for five consecutive years. While Bedsure has grown into a global company with diverse products to meet different customer needs, its focus on comfortable home products and everyday value stays the same.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bedsure-now-leads-on-amazons-home–kitchen-category-in-the-us-301379833.html