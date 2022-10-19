Beeline to Acquire Utmost

Acquisition provides customers with the first total talent intelligence solution and advances Extended Workforce Platform vision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, today announced it has agreed to acquire Utmost, a next-generation extended workforce solutions company. With Utmost, Beeline will enable companies to access total talent insights across their entire workforce of employees and non-employees and will rapidly advance its vision of bringing solutions that tailor to the needs of every participant in the extended workforce process under one platform.

“The future of work is powered by technology that unlocks the potential of every worker, regardless of classification,” said Doug Leeby, Beeline CEO. “We have a disciplined history of only acquiring companies that are rightful technology leaders that will deliver further value to our customers. The Utmost acquisition is particularly exciting in that it complements and accelerates our strategic roadmap and delivers clever and unique solutions to our customers on day one.”

Founded and created by two former senior Workday product professionals, the Utmost technology allows customers to view, in real time and in aggregate, both employee and non-employee workforces by location and reporting structure. With Utmost’s approach, companies gain valuable total talent insights without the risk of co-mingling data in ERPs or HCMs, reducing co-employment concerns. Using that knowledge, companies are better equipped to optimize their total workforces.

Utmost’s technology delivers an innovative approach to enterprise software connectivity. Utmost Connect provides more than 1,000 pre-built connectors to accelerate enterprise and third-party application integrations.

The acquisition of Utmost will also allow smaller and mid-size companies to better customize the management of their extended workforces as well as allow enterprises and partners to tailor contingent workforce management for internal divisions and new markets.

“Beeline shares our vision of using technology to bring extended workforce management to every level of the organization and value to every stakeholder of the contingent workforce ecosystem,” said Utmost CEO and co-founder Annrai O’Toole. “Beeline’s innovation is not only centered on current workforce challenges but is driving the optimization of tomorrow’s workforce.”

This is the latest acquisition in Beeline’s mission to deliver total workforce optimization to organizations around the world. In 2021, Beeline acquired JoinedUp to help companies capture and manage shift-based labor.

Utmost is a next-generation extended workforce solutions company, managing the entire extended workforce lifecycle for high-growth, dynamic companies. A network of enterprises, workers, and suppliers ensures speed of sourcing/deployment and Utmost Front Door provides a single place for managers to request workers or work to be done across every channel of sourcing. Utmost supports all talent categories (staff augmentation, service providers, freelancers, SOW, consultants, etc.) in a single module with flexible workflows to cover complex and changing business needs. Utmost was founded in 2018 by industry leaders Annrai O’Toole and Dan Beck, former Workday product professionals, and Paddy Benson, formerly with Groupon.

Beeline powers the future of work with the world’s first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility into the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.

