Beggar dead in Quezon hit-and-run incident

LUCENA CITY – A male beggar was struck and killed by a speeding vehicle along Maharlika Highway in Sariaya, Quezon late Sunday night, police said Monday.

Investigators said the fatality, around 17 to 22 years old, and believed to be mentally ill, was crossing the highway when he the tragedy took place in Barangay (village) Gibanga At around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle sped off after the incident.

The victim died on the spot.

Police said the victim was not a resident of Sariaya.

His remains were brought to Marcelo Gayeta Funeral Parlor in Barangay Sampaloc 2.

Witnesses failed to supply additional details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident.

