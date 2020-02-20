“Behind-the-scenes: Bela Padilla, Kim Gun-woo in South Korea for ‘Ultimate Oppa’”

Days following the announcement of Bela Padilla and Kim Gun-woo’s new film, VIVA Artists Agency has released behind-the-scenes photos on the set of the upcoming romantic-comedy movie Ultimate Oppa.

In photos shared by VIVA Artists Agency (VAA), the leads stars can be seen in a snowy location — hinting that one of the scenes in the film will occur in winter.

Ultimate Oppa, one of the 34 films slated for release under VIVA Entertainment this 2020, will follow the love story of a Hallyu star talent manager named Jay (Kim Gun-woo) and a fangirl of Korean stars named Yana (Padilla).

The film, a co-production between Philippines’ VIVA Entertainment and Reality Entertainment and South Korea’s Creative Leaders Group Eight, will also film scenes in the country.

Padilla, who just came from the success of the local remake of Miracle in Cell No. 7, is also set to star in the Philippine adaptation of the Korean film Spellbound. Also part of the films lined up for Padilla this 2020 is the movie The Wedding Breaker.