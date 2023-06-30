Beike Joined “1t.org” China Action

BEIJING, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a digital service platform for the housing industry, was announced today as one of the first corporate members to join the World Economic Forum’s “1t.org” China Action community. Beike supports the Chinese government’s goal of planting, conserving, and restoring 70 billion trees by 2030, while also contributing to the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) framework.

The “1t.org” initiative, announced at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in 2020, aims to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030) plan. The initiative urges governments, social organizations, and the private sector to restore ecosystems and grow one trillion trees worldwide by 2030.



Beike Blue Ocean Campaign

Beike is deeply committed to promoting green development. The Company actively supports China’s goal of planting 70 billion trees through its dynamic “Blue Ocean Campaign”. This project involves various ecological restoration techniques such as planting mangroves, removing invasive species, and cleaning up marine debris to restore damaged coastal mangrove ecosystems, improve overall ecosystem health, and enhance coastal resilience towards the effects of climate change. Since 2020, Beike has partnered with the SEE Foundation and the Fugong Forestry Station to initiate Blue Ocean Campaign, planting more than 200,000 mangrove saplings across an area exceeding 50 mu.

