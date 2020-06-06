Being open to reskilling and upskilling opportunities

Continuous learning is important, whether one is getting by with their new normal for work-life balance, reskilling for the next job, or complementing existing skills for a current role or a new business. Organizations in the hard-hit industry sectors have frozen hiring and even laid off some of their employees. While the general community quarantine is taking place, many Filipinos are trying to transition to the new normal. What we are experiencing in the Philippines may reflect what is happening in many other countries around the world.

LinkedIN latest’s insights on skills and learning amid the coronavirus pandemic give a picture on what professionals are learning to adapt to the current climate. Visitors’ consumption of 7.7 million hours of LinkedIn Learning content in April is three times the amount in February and two times the amount in March. In the first week of April, people watched 1.7 million hours of content on LinkedIn Learning. Comparing this to the previous months, people watched 0.56 million hours during the first week of January, which is a triple increase. The increase is significant among managers and job seekers, and those in the recreation and travel industries.

What learning content are professionals consuming these days? For sure, professionals are turning to learning to adapt to the current climate. Since January 2020, “remote working” searches on LinkedIn Learning tripled as both employees and managers looked for advice on how to navigate the challenges of working remotely and managing a remote workforce. Working from home skills experienced a dramatic growth since the onset of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19). The top courses were: “Zoom” at an increase of +6086 percent, Virtual Work at +5804 percent and Telecommuting at +5705 percent, followed by Virtual Teams at +4505 percent and Collaboration Solutions at +3123 percent.

We’re seeing growth across many courses. Top 10 courses viewed in April compared in March 2020 globally are Time Management: Working from Home, Remote Work Foundations; The Six Morning Habits of High Performers; Learning Zoom; Managing Stress for Positive Change; Tips for Working Remotely; Microsoft Teams Essential Training; Building Resilience; Interpersonal Communication; and Excel Essential Training (Office 365). Although all professionals increased their time in watching content, the top 10 industries with the greatest increase in activity (by total hours) in March compared in April 2020 were found in recreation and travel, real estate, consumer goods, energy and mining, manufacturing, retail, public administration, wellness + fitness, construction and healthcare. Social learning is on the rise. Based on data from January and February 2020 compared with data from March and April 2020, more people are learning together. A 301-percent increase in professionals joined Learning Groups while a 153-percent increase was indicated in courses shared.

Feon Ang, vice president of Talent and Learning Solutions, Asia Pacific, stressed the need for learning new ways of working in the current climate or being open to reskilling and upskilling opportunities. Ang said whatever stage you are in your career, it is worth picking up new skills, or honing your current ones. Job seekers could develop their interviewing skills and learn to grow and tap on networks. For professionals, skills related to remote working are essential. Leaders in organizations could understand how to manage teams virtually, keep team members engaged, and galvanize the organizational culture. Soft skills remain relevant across a wide range of jobs. Creativity, persuasion, collaboration, adaptability and emotional intelligence rank as the top five soft skills in 2020.

Ang reported, “A global survey showed that 45 percent of senior leaders say they’re considering a more permanent shift to virtual events or conferences, and 44 percent say they’re evaluating more permanent remote work policies.” With or without Covid-19, remote working is here to stay.

LinkedIN provides 275 free LinkedIn Learning courses (https://learning.linkedin.com/blog/linkedin-learning-resources/free-linkedin-learning-resources-to-help-you-navigate-the-impact?trk=lilblog_04-21-20_learning-to-adapt-to-new-realities-cQ420v_learning) across seven languages (English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Portuguese), from navigating this new climate, including tips to stay productive, how to build relationships when you’re not face to face and self-care. Resources are available for job seekers in this current climate. For those adjusting to remote work, they have also put together a series of resources to help them remain productive during this time. For small-to-medium businesses, resources are available to help them navigate the challenges of today’s economy.