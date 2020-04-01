“Bela Padilla, Alex Gonzaga, more celebs speak up against notorious ‘catfisher’ Sam Morales”

Bela Padilla and Alex Gonzaga were among the celebrities who have spoken up against Sam Morales.

A Cebu-based transwoman broke the internet when she opened up about her harrowing experience with a female catfisher and a male accomplice — making readers feel like they were watching a series.

But just when everyone thought her story was enraging enough to start a movement against the unjustifiable act, the Twitterverse became even more infuriated after several others who got victimized by the very same people came forward to tell their stories.

Last Monday, March 30, a transwoman named Tzan Jero exposed in a lengthy Twitter thread an up-and-coming filmmaker for brand campaigns — who was identified as Sam Morales — for tricking her into falling for someone with a fake identity also known as catishing.

According to Jero, the elaborate catfishing scheme went on for months — making her for fall for a certain Bill Iver Reyes who turned out to be a man named Bilko Wagan Argana. Worse, she found out that it was actually Sam Morales, the girl she thought was her friend, who had been manipulating the situation the entire time.

When confronted about what she did, Morales justified her acts by saying she did the things she did because she got bullied by gay people growing up. So she teamed up with her uncle in an evil scheme targeting the LGBTQI+ community to make them fall for the latter and eventually ghosting them in the long run. It would later become an addiction of hers.

Read the tweets below:

I got catfished: a (really long) thread pic.twitter.com/5BQ2G5kcif — Jzan Tero (@JzanVern) March 30, 2020

THREAD (cont): at this point he’s already lost his job after being AWOL for a week, moved out from his foster fam’s house to his condo (which he initially bought as an investment daw but he didnt wanna live there alone) and is left with the remaining freelance projs he’s handling — Jzan Tero (@JzanVern) March 30, 2020

THREADpt3 (cont) It was a few weeks na hindi ulit ako kumakain. Wala akong gana to do anything napabayaan ko na plates ko. I was a complete mess. Anong ginawa ko to deserve this? I was uneasy. I needed an explanation otherwise im gonna be like this for a while. So I contacted Sam pic.twitter.com/CGtglEQdg3 — Jzan Tero (@JzanVern) March 30, 2020

THREAD PT4 (cont) So nung kami nalang sa room. He rested for a bit and we cuddled (lol) and i tried kissing him pero ayaw niya. So i was put off at that point. Nangulit ako and told him “why won’t you kiss me?”

“Ayaw lang” — Jzan Tero (@JzanVern) March 30, 2020

Josh Dela Rosa and Ish Coldura, two of Morales’ several other victims, came forward to tell their story — exposing a similar scheme with his accomplice Bilko Wagan Argana.

I am standing up not just for myself but for all those trans who have been victimized by this disgusting act ; I am a Victim of Catfishing by Sam Morales and i chose to stand up and help stop this! — Josh Dela Rosa (@illuminaticurls) March 30, 2020

Pinatattoo ko “anniversary” namin ni Jae Reyes hahahahaha este Sam Morales (thread po) sorry tamad ako mag type 😭 bahala na pic.twitter.com/F4q3C76VXX — ish coldura (@ishsexi6) March 31, 2020

Both ordinary citizens and celebrities have spoken up on the issue, which came out in time for Transgender Day of Visibility, to shed light on the repercussions of such actions to the LGBTQI+ community.

Bela Padilla helped Alex Gonzaga get her message across after netizens misunderstood the latter’s stand on the issue.

“To anyone reading this.. basta ang ka-chat or katext mo di nakipagkita within a month or Video call man lang na sabay kayo dalawa pareho nakikita at naguusap sa screen.. it’s fraud,” Gonzaga wrote.

Padilla, quoting Gonzaga’s tweet, responded by saying: “This isn’t always the case, Alex. The victims of these situations are kept in a bubble, so perfect, that they wouldn’t want to leave. One month will feel like a day when they condition you to think that you’re in love and loved.”

To which Gonzaga replied: “Hi Bela, I know and understand. I know people who are victims as well. That’s why I’m reminding everyone if simula palang ganun na, it’s shady and fishy na. I helped one case to realize that he’s being catfished and thankfully he stopped it. Just trying to help and remind.”

Gonzaga added: “We are always here to look after each other especially sa mga nakakabata sa atin.”

Explaining why she responded to Gonzaga’s tweet, Padilla replied: “And that’s precisely why I felt the need to reply to your tweet. Jzan was so brave to speak up. I don’t want her or anybody else who went through this to think it was their fault. I mean, what factual study declared one month? But nevertheless, thank you for the warning.”

Padilla went on to defend Gonzaga after a netizen made an attack against the latter, writing: “Please don’t misconstrue. There is no versus here. I love Alex, I am just covering areas she didn’t cover with her tweet. Twitter is a public space and the chances that one might feel left out or singled out are huge here. We don’t condemn or only accept one point in public spaces.”

See their conversation below:

To anyone reading this.. basta ang ka-chat or katext mo di nakipagkita within a month or Video call man lang na sabay kayo dalawa pareho nakikita at naguusap sa screen.. it’s fraud. — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) March 31, 2020

This isn’t always the case, Alex. The victims of these situations are kept in a bubble, so perfect, that they wouldn’t want to leave. One month will feel like a day when they condition you to think that you’re in love and loved. https://t.co/1EalMOqM2Y — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 31, 2020

Hi Bela, i know and understand. I know people who are victims as well. That’s why im reminding everyone if simula palang ganun na, it’s shady and fishy na. I helped one case to realize that he’s being catfished and thankfully he stopped it. Just trying to help and remind https://t.co/6Vk1Ln0x27 — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) March 31, 2020

We are always here to look after each other especially sa mga nakakabata sa atin. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/t6gzQ7mw50 — Alex Gonzaga (@Mscathygonzaga) March 31, 2020

And that’s precisely why I felt the need to reply to your tweet. Jzan was so brave to speak up. I don’t want her or anybody else who went through this to think it was their fault. ❤️✌🏻 I mean, what factual study declared one month? But nevertheless, thank you for the warning 🙂 https://t.co/wPVXSEzKWC — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 31, 2020

Please dont misconstrue. There is no versus here. I love Alex, I am just covering areas she didnt cover with her tweet. Twitter is a public space and the chances that one might feel left out OR singled out are huge here. We don’t condemn or only accept one point in public spaces. https://t.co/QYoDvhuwlQ — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, other celebrities such as Janine Gutierrez, BJ Pascual, Chienna Filomeno, Rhap Salazar, and Marvin Agustin also gave their two cents on the issue.

Hustisya para sa Pilipinas at kay Jzan — 🌺JANINE (@janinegutierrez) March 30, 2020

HOLY SH*T THIS IS INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A LOOOONG READ BUT OMG!!! Waiting for the other parties involved to give their side but for now all I can say is: Jzan, no one deserves to be treated like this! Also, this is some Netflix true crime level shit. https://t.co/baroy0tEFt — BJ Pascual 🏳️‍🌈 (@bjpascual) March 30, 2020

.@JzanVern I hope that you’ll heal soon. Take all the time you need to heal Jzan, but know that we are here for you. Isang malaking virtual hug. Pag amping dzai 🤗 — Chienna Filomeno (@ChieFilomeno) March 30, 2020

We got you, Jzan. Feel better soonest. Mananagot ang dapat managot. HUGS!!! — Rhap Salazar (@rhapsalazar) March 30, 2020

Salamat @jzanvern at @kinoluiz for sharing your story and also to others who made us realize how painful life can be but still choose to be kind. Youve empowered a lot of people. At sa mga SAM MORALES ng mundong ito, tama na. Kay SATANAS na yang role na yan. — IG: @MarvinAgustin (@marvin_agustin) March 31, 2020

As of this writing, Sam Morales has not yet spoken up on the issue.