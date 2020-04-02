“Bela Padilla releases breakdown of beneficiaries of P3M donation”

Bela Padilla took to social media on Wednesday, April 1, to release a breakdown of how she utilized the P3 million her fundraising campaign had raised for the vulnerable sectors amid the coronavirus.

Bela Padilla took to social media on Wednesday, April 1, to release a breakdown of how she utilized the P3 million her fundraising campaign had raised for the vulnerable sectors amid the coronavirus.

The actress launched her fundraiser during the first week of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, to aid street vendors and other Filipinos who won’t be able to rely on their normal sources of income during the lock-down period. Within two days, Bela raised about P3.3 million, surpassing her P1 million target. She then distributed food packages to her target beneficiaries “such as the homeless, street vendors, elderly, persons with disability, children, commuters, Caritas Manila as well as jeepney, pedicab and tricycle drivers around Metro Manila areas.”

In an Instagram post, Bela said that she decided to share the collated details of the donations “for everyone’s peace of mind”, despite having already posted previous updates in her Instagram Stories.

“The donations from the gogetfunding were P1.37M. The P2M donated by ONE PERSON hasn’t arrived yet. But the food I bought for the two days of donations was worth around P2.5M,” she said.

“Also, the P1.3M hasn’t been released by PayPal yet. So right now, it’s all my money that went out,” she added.

According to Bela, P1M worth of canned goods and rice went to Caritas Manila.

Another P1M worth of groceries and other goods were split into two groups. The first was delivered to persons with disabilities (PWDs) of Quezon City by her friends who volunteered, while the second was delivered by her, along with the members of the Philippine Army, on the streets of Pasay, Manila, and Makati.

Additional rice and canned goods worth P500,000 were donated to Caritas Manila last Friday, March 27.

Referring to the P2M donation, the “On Vodka, Beers, and Regrets” star said: “When the P2 million comes in finally, hopefully next week, I will take my P1 million back and use P1 million for one more food drive.”

“I’ve already noted suggestions for where I can allocate the remaining funds,” she said.