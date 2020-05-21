“‘Belle Douleur’ now streaming on iWant”

Pwede nang balikan sa iWant app ang 2019 Cinemalaya Independent movie festivals entry nina Mylene Dizon at Kit Thompson.
From CINEMALAYA Independent movie festival 2019, now streaming na sa iWant ang audience choice debut film directing ng movie producer na si Atty. Joji Alonzo.
Ang Belle Douleur ay kuwento ni Liz na isang 45-year-old single woman (na ginagampanan ni Mylene Dizon) na nagkagusto sa isang 20-year-old antique shop owner and collector na si Josh.
[embedded content]
Ayon sa producer at movie director na si Atty. Joji Alonzo sa panayam entertainment press nitong Miyerkules, (May 20) same experience from big screen to iWant ang mapapanood sa Belle Douleur.
“From theatrical release up to now to iWant, complete, intact. Walang dagdag, Walang bawas,” aniya pa.
Napapanood na ang Belle Douleur simula nitong May 19 at patuloy na mababalik-balikan sa iWant.