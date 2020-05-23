Bello: 660,000 formal workers got P5,000 each under DOLE’s CAMP

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) chief said Saturday that around 660,000 formal employees have already received P5,000 each from the agency’s COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

During the Laging Handa press briefing, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said his department has released P3.28 billion to cover the distributed cash aid to help formal workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bello, however, said that employees who were not able to get assistance under CAMP may apply to the Department of Finance as well as to the Social Security System – both, he noted, “have a Small Business Wage Subsidy program. Pwede rin sila makatanggap doon ng (They can also receive from them) P5,000-P8,000 cash assistance depende kung saang region ka (depending on the region where they live).”

Because of the COVID-19 crisis, the majority of businesses have temporarily ceased operations as the national government placed the entire Luzon under enhanced community quarantine in March, resulting in loss of income for many workers.

Since May 16, quarantine measures have been relaxed in many areas nationwide. For this, DOLE has earlier reminded employers who intend to resume operations to shoulder COVID-19 prevention and control measures such as disinfection of facilities, provision of hand sanitizers and personal protective equipment, and coronavirus test for employees.

