Bello to employers: Observe holiday pay rules

LABOR Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd on Thursday told employers to follow holiday pay rules.

“If the employee did not work, the no-work, no-pay principle shall apply, unless there is a company policy, practice or collective bargaining agreement granting payment on a special day,” Bello said.

Despite the imposition of lockdowns across the country because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bello said companies that require their workers to report for work are obliged to observe the holiday pay rules under the Labor Code.

The current month of August has two holidays – the Ninoy Aquino Day on August 21, a nonworking holiday, and the National Heroes Day on August 30, a regular holiday.

Department of Labor and Employment advisory 15, Series of 2021 said the following rules apply to August 21:

For work done during the special day, employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130 percent + cost of living allowance or COLA).

For work done in excess of eight hours (overtime work), employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

For employees who work on a special holiday that falls on his/her rest day, he/she shall be paid an additional 50 percent of his/her basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 150 percent + COLA).



For overtime work on a special day that also falls on their rest day, employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 150 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

For August 30, the following rules shall apply:

Employees who did not work shall be paid 100 percent of their wage for that day (basic wage + COLA) x 100 percent) while for work done by employees during the regular holiday, they shall be paid 200 percent of their wage for the first eight hours (basic wage + COLA) x 200 percent).

For overtime work (work done in excess of eight hours), employees shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).

On the other hand, employees who work on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage of 200 percent or (basic wage + COLA) x 200 percent] + [30 percent (basic wage x 200 percent).

Employees who render overtime on a regular holiday that falls on their rest day shall be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 200 percent x 130 percent x 130 percent x number of hours worked).