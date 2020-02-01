Belmonte clarifies: IDs for PWDs not for sale

MANILA, Philippines — The local government of Quezon City on Saturday alerted its residents that identification cards issued for persons with disabilities (PWDs) are free of charge, denying social media reports that PWD IDs are for sale.

“Taliwas sa kumakalat na black propaganda sa social media, hindi kailangang magbayad ng PWDs para makakuha ng ID (Contrary to black propaganda being spread on social media, PWDs are not required to pay for the IDs,” Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

Belmonte said the PWDs should get their IDs only from the Persons With Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) as she urged them to report scammers.

“We encourage our PWDs to report to Hotline 122 if they are charged for an ID card or if they are approached by individuals not connected with the local government so we can take appropriate action,” Belmonte said.

There are 70,000 PWDs in Quezon City who are entitled to benefits stated under Republic Act No. 10754 or Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability.

Belmonte said additional documents are required for the “tightened renewal process to ensure that only deserving PWDs enjoy the benefits provided by RA No. 10754.”

Renato Cada, officer-in-charge of PDAO in Quezon City, said that their stringent renewal process will help them detect fake PWD IDs.

According to the Quezon City government’s official website, requirements for application of PWD ID include latest medical certificate or abstract, barangay clearance/indigency, two pieces of 2×2 ID picture, signature or thumb mark on piece of bond paper and authorization letter if the applicant is absent.

For ID renewal, the local government requires original and photocopy of expired ID, new 2×2 picture and signature. If the client moved to a different address, they must secure a barangay clearance.