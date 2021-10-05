Belmonte, Gian Sotto file CoC for reelection in Quezon City

QUEZON City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte is seeking reelection after filing her certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Tuesday with incumbent Vice Mayor Gian Sotto as her running mate.

“It is with a great sense of honor and humility that I officially filed my certificate of candidacy to seek a second term as mayor of Quezon City,” she said in a statement.

“Together with my running mate, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, I personally submitted my CoC under the Serbisyo sa Bayan Party (SBP) to the Comelec (Commission on Elections) office,” she said further.

Belmonte, daughter of former speaker of the House of Representatives and mayor Feliciano “Sonny” Belmonte, has expressed confidence the local electorate will support her and her team in the forthcoming 2022 elections.

“I hope and pray that our beloved QCitizens will once again entrust me with the stewardship of our great city. With your kind support, we can continue the strong momentum we have gained in terms of programs and projects, particularly jump starting the economy and creating better livelihood opportunities,” Belmonte said.

“My other priority includes housing and security of land tenure for our QCitizens, as part of the overall 14-point agenda that our administration has outlined,” the local chief executive added.

She then sought the intervention of the Almighty God that all candidates, regardless of political affiliations, be guided towards a clean, honestand orderly elections.

Belmonte said the SBP ticket will come up in a few days with its complete list of candidates from congressmen to councilors for the city's six districts.

She explained that they intentionally filed their respective CoCs not by group in order to avoid mass gatherings amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.