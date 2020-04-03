Belmonte: ‘I sincerely apologize for losing my composure on social media’

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte publicly conveyed Friday her apology over previous statements she made that might have offended her constituents. In a Facebook post, Belmonte admitted her mistake when she said her critics have no obligation to benefit from her projects. ADVERTISEMENT “First, I sincerely apologize for losing my composure on social media. You are correct that all the projects implemented by the QC government belong to you, as they are funded by your taxes,” Belmonte wrote. https://web.facebook.com/QCGov/posts/243407497047015 FEATURED STORIES

Belmonte also said sorry for distributing health kits contained in bags printed with her campaign cry “Joy Para sa Bayan,” saying it was highly insensitive during the coronavirus disease crisis.

“While it is true that my team used leftover donated bags from the previous campaign and that they were the most readily available bags on the first day of enhanced community quarantine, it is clear that this was highly insensitive given the circumstances. Inaamin ko po na nagkamali ako (I admit I made a mistake),” Belmonte said. The mayor then vowed that she will improve her service to the people, following broad criticisms that her administration was slow in its response to the public health emergency. “When I reflect on these actions, I do not recognize the public servant that I aspire to be. The citizens of Quezon City deserve better. I will do better,” Belmonte said.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ