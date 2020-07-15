Belmonte recovers from virus

QUEZON City Mayor Josefina “Joy” Belmonte announced on Wednesday that she tested negative for the Coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after undergoing swab tests last Sunday and Monday.

“Yes, I am recovered now, I was tested negative. But I just need to comply with the DoH (Department of Health) protocols,” Belmonte said when she broke the news to The Manila Times during a phone conversation.

In fact, Belmonte thought she could now immediately go back to work like visitations in communities, including areas under special concern lockdown after being under quarantine for 10 days.

“So I thought I could go back to work outside home as there are plenty of things to attend to in the city amid the pandemic and since I already tested negative twice when I underwent rapid tests last Sunday and yesterday (Tuesday),” Belmonte said.

Based on international protocols, Belmonte said anyone who would be asymptomatic or with zero symptoms of Covid-19 after undergoing quarantine in 10 days could be free to go out.

But since the DoH did not release the international protocols, Belmonte said she would wait for 14 days even if she has been asymptomatic even when she tested positive for the disease.

“What’s important is that I’m fine and I’m working at home until I complete the 14-day quarantine period,” she said.

Belmonte expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her constituents, relatives, friends and her City Hall family for praying for her recovery.

When she announced she tested positive for Covid-19, she wondered how she got it when she had been seriously following the quarantine protocols put in place by the DoH and the Quezon City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

Belmonte believed she contracted the virus during her regular visits to health centers, hospitals, special concern lockdown areas and other communities to personally know the condition of her constituents.

The mayor reminded her constituents to take all the precautions, wearing of face mask, frequent washing of hands and social distancing to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus.

“We need to be reminded that Covid-19 is an unusual disease that we have to be careful with,” Belmonte said.