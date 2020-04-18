Belmonte signs P2.8-B Covid budget in QC

MAYOR Josefina “Joy” Belmonte has signed the P2.8 billion supplemental budget for 2020 to address the impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Quezon City.

The budget, which was passed by the Quezon City Council, would fund the distribution of food packs and financial aid to residents, and the provision of hazard and risk pay to the city government’s plantilla and contractual employees.

“Wala pong dapat ikabahala ang ating mga residente dahil may nakalaang pondo para patuloy ang pag-alalay natin sa kanila sa gitna ng krisis na ito (Our residents should not be worried because we have an allotted fund to assist them in this crisis)” Belmonte said.

She said the P2.4 billion of the 2020 budget would be spent on additional food and economic relief to support families.

“We allocated additional P697 million for the purchase of more welfare goods for repacking and distribution to families, and P750 million for the provision of cash aid to families not included in the list of beneficiaries of the national government’s Social Amelioration Program,” City Budget Officer Marian Orayani said.

Orayani added that another P753 million would be spent for the “Kalingang QC” program for the city’s vulnerable sectors, and for the provision of wages and hazard pay to contractual city government employees who are identified as essential workers and are still required to report to work.

“We also allotted P200 million for the continued adjustment of the wages of our contractual and job-order employees to a livable rate, or not below the minimum P13,000,” she said.

The budget officer added that hazard pay will be given to all workers on-duty during quarantine.

Under the Kalingang QC Program, solo parents, Persons with Disability (PWD), vendors, and public utility drivers are given P2,000 cash aid each.

Belmonte said the program was expanded to also cover Transportation Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) drivers, senior citizens and parents of PWDs.

As of April 17, the Department of Health recorded 1,016 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Quezon City with 83 recoveries and 90 deaths.