Belmonte warns distancing violators: Cameras will be installed in markets

MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte warns potential physical distancing violators that new closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed in public markets to monitor the influx of people.

“The CCTV cameras would serve as an extra set of eyes for our authorities on the ground as they strictly implement social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019,” Belmonte said in a statement issued on Monday.

Recently, there were reports of crowding in Quezon City’s big markets, like in Balintawak and Nepa-Q Mart — prompting fears of local transmission of the COVID-19.

Nine high-precision CCTV cameras will be installed starting Tuesday, April 21. All wireless cameras are capable of rotating 360 degrees, a clear zoom in and out, and can be viewed through authorized mobile phones.

“It is important that we ensure that social distancing is properly implemented as we enter the crucial part of the enhanced community quarantine,” Belmonte said.

These cameras would be integrated with the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (DRRMO), Assistant City Administrator for Operations Alberto Kimpo said.

These would allow them to monitor neighboring markets simultaneously, like the Commonwealth Market, Datu Tahil Market, Gatmaitan Market, and Litex Marke in the Commonwealth Avenue area; and Susano Market, Nova Plaza Market, Novaliches Market, Susano Arcade, Francisco Talipapa, and Bagbag Market in Novaliches.

The cameras will also cover the Balintawak area, which includes the Cloverleaf Market, Riverview 1, Riverview 2, Pilson, MC Market, and North Diversion Market; those in the Cubao area like the Q-Mart market; and in those the Tandang Sora area.

“These cameras will provide[us the] real-time situation in our public markets. Our monitoring center will alert authorities on the ground if social distancing is not strictly followed,” Kimpo said.

Recently, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno imposed market schedule restrictions at Blumentritt Market after residents of Caloocan, Manila, and Quezon City were seen flocking to the area.

According to Quezon City Hall, there are now 1,062 COVID-19 cases, with 94 patients dead and 92 recoveries.

This accounts for 16.44% of the total cases nationwide, which is at 6,459 patients, 429 deaths and 613 recoveries.

Worldwide, over 2.40 million individuals have been infected, while 165,788 have died from the disease and 620,696 have recovered from it.

