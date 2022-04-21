bemyfriends Announces Global Launch of Bespoke Platform Builder b.stage, a New Software Service for Creators and Iconic Brands to Build, Own and Operate Their Own Platformbstage.png

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach – 21 April 2022 – Today, global fandom business builder bemyfriends announced the global launch of b.stage, a bespoke platform builder created to unleash the power of fandom and boost the creator economy. The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution empowers creators and iconic brands to build and operate their own platform, taking the hassle out of creating while making the process more rewarding.

b.stage offers all the tools and services creators need to form deeper connections with their fans, and helps them turn their creations into a sustainable business with simple transactions. By easily building their own platform through b.stage, creators and iconic brands can give fans content they cannot get anywhere else.

Creators can transform their content into a lucrative business by selling it however they wish – individually, through a subscription, and on a limited or full-time basis. Supporting memberships, digital rewards, e-commerce and more, the solution offers ways to connect with fans that go far beyond likes. It also connects creators with an ecosystem of powerful business partners – known as “b.stage enablers” – offering elite business operations to help grow their business. This allows creators to focus on what they love to do, helping them reach new heights of creativity.

“With b.stage, creators can finally feel the true sense of freedom that comes with owning your own platform,” said Steve Seo, co-CEO of bemyfriends. “Now, instead of bouncing from one platform to another to manage their fanbase, creators can build a home for their content and fans that adds value to their business. Our bespoke platform builder combines our years of experience leading the K-pop fandom industry with technologies that make it easier for creators to reach their potential.”

Placing everything from management tools to monetization and data analysis all in one place, b.stage opens up entirely new ways to connect with fans. Creators can give their fans a glimpse into their lives by posting thoughts, ideas and funny memories, while fans can connect with one another through comments, photos and more.

From the moment a creator builds their platform, anything they share becomes their property. Everything they create, including their data, is directly downloadable, and remains their property even if they decide to leave. Creators also have complete control over how their platform is monetized. Solutions covering everything from one-time payments to donation buttons and subscriptions are embedded in users’ platforms for seamless setup, while a bemyfriends experienced team member can assist with any and all transactions. The signup process is quick and straightforward, and the ability to choose exactly what information members are asked to provide helps creators better understand their fans.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2022, b.stage’s easy-to-read dashboard will offer creators everything they need to manage their e-commerce operations, including global shipping, stock management, payments and more. Creators will receive easy-to-digest data about their fans’ journeys, interests and behaviors.

From K-pop to global brands, the bemyfriends leadership team is built on years of experience in the fandom industry. It all started with Weverse Company, the first company of its kind to introduce fandom technology to global entertainment. Those same fandom gurus then set their sights even higher, developing a home for creators and iconic brands that supports them on an even larger scale. Using the same proven K-pop fandom mechanisms that helped boost the profile of talents like BTS, bemyfriends offers users the best technology, a peerless partnership ecosystem, and access to the communities that make the creator economy a better place for all.

With multiple options available, b.stage makes it easy to select the perfect plan to suit your needs. The solution can be scaled up or down to enable everyone from individual creators to iconic brands to grow their fanbase and make money from their content.

b.stage is already being used by notable celebrities and opinion leaders, as well as esports powerhouses like T1. The platforms these brands and creators developed will help unleash the power of their fandom and take their content and business to the next level. bemyfriends was founded in January of 2021 and has raised more than $10 million in funding since its inception. Check out this brand film to learn more about how bemyfriends is making creating more rewarding.