Ben Folds Is Self-Isolating In Australia, Making A New Record

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 23, 2020

US piano maestro Ben Folds has shared an update with fans, letting them know he’ll be spending the next three months in Australia self-isolating due to coronavirus. Folds was already in Australia on tour, but says the timing of cancellations and postponements resulted in him missing the window to safely return to his home country.

As a result, Folds has moved from a hotel into a temporary “apartment situation” down under, where he’s been setting up internet and sourcing equipment in order to make some music, saying he’s nearly good to get cracking.

“I’m nearly set. And most importantly, I’m sporting a baseball cap – which is the mandatory look for an entertainer in exile. Now I gotta get groceries, Internet, write a new record, and make some music for you,” wrote Folds in the post.

“Stand by and be careful, safe and smart of course! Once we’ve established our new lives, let’s be creative in ways we wouldn’t normally be. I’m going to make stuff because that’s how I’m useful.”

Folds’ last solo record was 2008’s Way to Normal. Since then, he’s released collaborative records with Nick Hornby (2010’s Lonely Avenue) and yMusic (So There in 2015).

See the post from Folds below.