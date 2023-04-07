Ben Harper Announces New Album, Releases New Single with Jack Johnson

Ben Harper will release his new album, Wide Open Light, on Friday, 2nd June. It follows Harper’s 2022 release, Bloodline Maintenance, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

The album’s first single is a collaboration with Harper’s old friend and frequent collaborator, Jack Johnson. The single, ‘Yard Sale’, was written by Harper and co-produced by Harper, Danny Kalb and Jason Mozersky

Ben Harper – ‘Yard Sale’ (feat. Jack Johnson)

Wide Open Light is set to arrive fewer than 12 months after Bloodline Maintenance. It’s out via Chrysalis Records, the label Harper to in the lead-up to Bloodline.

In a statement, Harper said the songs on the album are not united by an overriding narrative. “There was once a time when albums didn’t need an adjacent story or fable. When the songs were enough,” he said. “I’m excited to return to this.”

The minimalistic production of ‘Yard Sale’ is indicative of the album as a whole. The song’s lyric depicts a break-up from the point of view of a man whose ex-partner is moving out and leaving him for good. “With each passing verse the couple grows further beyond reach or repair,” Harper said. “By the song’s end, he’s more confused than when the song began.”

Wide Open Light is out on Friday, 2nd June. Pre-orders are available now.

