Ben Lee and Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq Share New Collab ‘Arsehole’

Ben Lee has shared the latest single from his forthcoming, 20th (!) album I’m Fun!, ahead of its arrival later this month. It’s titled ‘Arsehole’, and it’s a stripped-back, reflective slow-burner that features guest vocals from Camp Cope bandleader Georgia Maq.

“When I was younger, I was an arsehole,” Lee sings, looking back on his past but insisting, in a final verse dedicated to his daughter, that it’s “never too late to change.” As Lee and Maq sing on the song’s soaring refrain: “Time has a way of shaking it up.”

Ben Lee – ‘Arsehole’

[embedded content]

Maq is one of many artists Lee collaborated with on I’m Fun!, which is set to arrive on Friday, 19th August. Others include Zooey Deschanel, Christian Lee Hutson, Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark, Megan Washington and Eric D Johnson. It was recorded remotely amid the pandemic, with producers including Jon Brion, Shamir, Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis and Darren Seltmann.

“This album, this moment in my career, is all about balancing some hard-earned wisdom from a 30-year long career with the vigor and energy of youth,” Lee says of the forthcoming album.

“That’s why it was as important to me to collab with artists like Jon Brion and Money Mark who I’ve both known for over two decades, as much as people like Shamir and Georgia Maq who are young and lit up with creative adrenaline. I like being a generational bridge between freaky artists. They are my tribe!”

‘Arsehole’ is the fourth single Lee has shared from I’m Fun! ahead of its arrival, following on from ‘Born for This Bullshit’ (featuring Sad13), ‘Like This Or Like That’ and Megan Washington collaboration ‘Parents Get High’.

