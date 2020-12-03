“Ben&Ben set to perform at ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival”

Ben&Ben joins the roster of performers at the ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival.

OPM band Ben&Ben is set to perform at the upcoming ASEAN-Korea ROUND Festival 2020.

Ben&Ben will represent the Philippines in a festival that aims to bridge Korea with countries from the ASEAN region.

Red Velvet’s Wendy praises Ben&Ben, responds to a Pinoy fan in Filipino

Other artists who will be performing at the said event are Charlie Lim of Singapore, Isyana Sarasvati of Indonesia, Sunwoojunga of Korea, and Hoppipolla of Iceland.

#ROUND2020 D-3 A Music Network connecting

ASEAN & KOREA

ON-TACT MUSIC FESTIVAL

< ROUND 2020 > SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2020

4PM(KST) @ EVERYWHERE! Shout out for your favorite musician

at ROUND2020 (♥︎’◡’♥︎)ﾉ RE:CONNECT EACH OTHER pic.twitter.com/zdNw7y3K9S — roundfestival (@roundfestival) December 3, 2020

Round Festival will be streamed via Facebook, YouTube, and KBS-1 in South Korea on Sunday, December 6.

Chenle of K-Pop group NCT Dream plays a Ben&Ben song on a Korean radio show​

Ben&Ben has attracted fans from South Korea including members of K-Pop groups such as Red Velvet, TWICE, NCT Dream, Day6, and Astro.

Just recently, streaming giant Spotify announced that Ben&Ben is the most streamed Filipino artist for 2020.

Among Ben&Ben’s hits are “Kathang Isip,” “Pagtingin,” “Leaves,” “Ride Home,” and “Araw-Araw.” The nine-piece group is also the group behind the official soundtracks of films like Carlo Aquino and Angelica Panganiban’s Exes Baggage and Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia’s LSS (Last Song Syndrome).

Ben&Ben also performed the theme song for Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil’s teleserye Make It With You.