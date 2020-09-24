“Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Guico to teach songwriting in MYX online class”

A hundred participants will be coached by Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Guico for the said songwriting session.

Ben&Ben’s Paolo and Miguel Guico will be coaching 100 participants in songwriting in an online class organized by MYX Philippines.

The music channel will launch the class as part of its series called MYX Musiclass, wherein the country’s top artists will give free virtual music coaching sessions.

Paolo and Miguel’s songwriting session will happen on September 26 at 4 PM.

According to MYX, in just over an hour after the registration opened, the 100 slots for their coaching session have already been filled out.

After the songwriting class, MYX Musiclass will be organizing a class on music production and vocal performance.

Ben&Ben is the band behind the OPM hits “Maybe the Night,” “Pagtingin,” and “Lifetime,” among others.

The band released its debut studio album Limasawa Street in May 2019.

Ben&Ben received the Best Performance by A Group Recording Artist and Favorite Song of the Year for their song “Pagtingin” at this year’s 33rd Awit Awards. Their album Limasawa Street also bagged the Favorite Album of the Year award.