Benedict Cumberbatch Cast as Pete Seeger for Upcoming Bob Dylan Biopic

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch has officially been cast as American singer-songwriter Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic. The biopic, titled A Complete Unknown, stars Timothée Chalamet in the title role, and will explore Dylan’s early years in New York City and the groundbreaking electric set at the Newport Folk Festival.

It’s also been revealed that Monica Barbaro (Top Gun: Maverick, At Midnight) is the person most likely to take on the role of folk legend Joan Baez. Elle Fanning will also appear in the film as Dylan’s love interest, Sylvie Russo.

As we reported earlier in the year, production on A Complete Unknown is set to begin in August in New York. James Mangold is in the director’s seat, and Dylan himself is onboard as an executive producer.

Chalamet will reportedly do his own singing in the film, and has been taking guitar lessons for a number of years in preparation for the role.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of Bob — a young 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold told Collider in a red carpet interview earlier this year.

“First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief.”

