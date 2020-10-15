BENEE Announces Highly Anticipated Debut Album ‘Hey U X’

New Zealand superstar BENEE has been making huge waves in 2020, and now she’s finally ready to capitalise on all of that with the announcement of her highly anticipated debut album Hey U X.

BENEE took to Instagram earlier today to make the announcement, and reveal its stacked track-list. Just some of the artists set to feature include Grimes, Lily Allen, Flo Milli and our very own Mallrat.

The album consists of 13 tracks, three of which we’ve already heard – ‘Night Garden’ with Kenny Beats and Bakar, ‘Snail’ and 2019’s viral hit ‘Supalonely’ with Gus Dapperton.

Speaking of the extremely high calibre collaborations to the NZ Herald, BENEE said, ” I still don’t quite believe that they’re all going to be on it, because I’m such a huge fan of all of their work.”

Hey U X is due out Friday, 13th November.

View the album’s artwork and full tracklist below.

Hey U X album artwork

Hey U X tracklist