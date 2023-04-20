BENEE, Matt Corby and More to Play Springtime 2023

Beachside Gold Coast festival Springtime will return in September, with the free, three-day event set to run from Friday, 1st September to Sunday, 3rd September along the Surfers Paradise beach.

This year’s lineup is headlined by NZ alt-pop phenom BENEE, along with singer-songwriter Matt Corby (fresh from releasing third album Everything’s Fine last month) and a DJ set courtesy of premier vibe providers Bag Raiders.

BENEE – ‘Green Honda’

[embedded content]

Other highlights on this year’s lineup include Babe Rainbow, Boo Seeka, Sycco, grentperez, Eliza & the Delusionals. Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Yb., Bella Amor, Betty Taylor, Austin Mackay, Girl and Girl, Mitch Santiago, Radolescent and Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir.

“We are pumped to be bringing Springtime back in 2023 for more good times and an unmissable lineup of incredible homegrown artists,” Festival Director Mark Duckworth said in a statement. “We created this festival to showcase the very best of Australia’s contemporary artists as well as to celebrate and support the musical talent right here in our own backyard on the Gold Coast.

“I am proud to say we were able to achieve that, and more, in 2022 and saw some impressive crowds come along to enjoy our free festival on the beach. We can’t wait to welcome them all back this Spring.”

Springtime debuted last year with a lineup that included Hermitude, Thelma Plum, Skegss, JK-47, Ninajirachi, Alex the Astronaut and more.

Springtime Festival 2023

Friday, 1st to Sunday, 3rd September – Surfers Paradise, Gold Coast

Lineup

Bag Raiders (DJ set)

BENEE

Matt Corby

Babe Rainbow

Boo Seeka

Eliza & the Delusionals

grentperez

Sunshine and Disco Faith Choir

Sycco

Austin Mackay

Bella Amor

Betty Taylor

Big Fuzz

Bill Durry

Chutney

Dizzy Days

Daste.

Girl and Girl

Greatest Hits

Jason Van Miert

Lemaire

Matonii

Sabio

Mitch Santiago

N’Jaane

Pure Milk

Radolescent

The Vultures

Taleena

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Yb.

