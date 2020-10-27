BENEE Shares New Single ‘Plain’ Featuring Lily Allen And Flo Milli

New Zealand pop wunderkind BENEE is currently gearing up to release her debut album, Hey u x, after a string of attention-grabbing singles and EPs. Ahead of its release, the songwriter has shared new single ‘Plain’, which sees her unite with Lily Allen and Flo Milli.

“I wanted to make it a song someone could listen to when they find out their ex is with someone new. The feeling sucks, so I wanted ‘Plain’ to make ya feel like you have the upper hand,” BENEE explains of the song.

“Lily and Flo Milli both have such cool sass, and both their verses really elevated the track!”

Set to arrive Friday, 13th November, Hey u x will include BENEE’s Gus Dapperton-featuring mega hit ‘Supalonely’ as well as ‘Snail’ and ‘Night Garden’ – the latter was produced by Kenny Beats and features UK rapper Bakar. Elsewhere on the album are collaborations with the likes of Grimes, Mallrat and Muroki.

Stream ‘Plain’ below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]